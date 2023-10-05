(Bloomberg) -- Norwegian author Jon Fosse was awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature “for his innovative plays and prose which give voice to the unsayable.”

Fosse will receive the 11 million-krona ($1 million) award, the Swedish Academy said in a statement on Thursday.

Last year’s prize was given to France’s Annie Ernaux, and notable laureates in the field include Bob Dylan, who won the prize in 2016 for “having created new poetic expressions within the great American song tradition,” and Ernest Hemingway in 1954 for mastering the “art of narrative.”

Annual prizes for achievements in physics, chemistry, medicine, literature and peace were established in the will of Alfred Nobel, the Swedish inventor of dynamite, who died in 1896. A prize in economic sciences was added by Sweden’s central bank in 1968.

The laureates are announced through Oct. 9 in Stockholm, with the exception of the peace prize, whose recipients are selected by the Norwegian Nobel Committee in Oslo.

