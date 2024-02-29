(Bloomberg) -- Norway’s King Harald V will remain at a Malaysian hospital for a few more days as his health improves from an infection, the Royal House of Norway said.

“No decision has been made regarding his return home,” the royal palace said in a statement on Wednesday. It also said that the king’s personal physician is in Malaysia’s northern resort island of Langkawi, where the 87-year-old monarch is hospitalized.

The palace said that the Norwegian embassy has offered practical assistance, and that the official program for the rest of the royal family will continue as planned.

“His Majesty is well taken care of at the hospital and is receiving good treatment,” the palace said. King Harald was crowned in 1991.

