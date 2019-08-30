(Bloomberg) -- Terms of Trade is a daily newsletter that untangles a world embroiled in trade wars. Sign up here.

Norway’s labor market is showing resilience, supporting plans by the central bank to raise interest rate again as soon as next month.

Registered unemployment, the central bank’s preferred jobs gauge, fell to 2.3% in August, the Norwegian Labor and Welfare Organization said in a statement. That matched an analyst forecast. Seasonally adjusted, the rate fell to 2.2%, in line with the central bank’s prediction.

Registered unemployment hit a more than decade-low of 2.1% in May, during a period that has seen the economy growing above trend driven by a surge in oil investments.

In June, Norges Bank raised its benchmark rate for a third time in less than a year to 1.25%, and said that another hike could come in September.

The so-called NAV rate of unemployment is a narrower measure than the surveyed unemployment rate, as it only counts Norwegians who have filed jobless claims.

On Friday, the Norwegian consumer confidence indicator fell to the lowest level in three years amid concerns over international trade conflicts and Brexit uncertainty. The largest decrease was seen in the confidence indicator for the economy in the next 12 months.

“Unemployment fell in August, after moving about sideways earlier this summer. This supports a Norges Bank hike in September,” Nordea senior economist Erik Bruce said in a note.

“Today’s figures do not change our expectations for the key policy rate path. We stick to our base-case, which is that the key policy rate has already peaked at 1.25%,” Handelsbanken senior economist Marius Gonsholt Hov said in a note.

The Norwegian krone strengthened 0.2% to 10.042 per euro as of 11:03 a.m. in Oslo.

