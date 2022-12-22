(Bloomberg) -- Norway’s unemployment rate stayed at its lowest level in 14 years, raising pressure on the central bank to extend its interest-rate increases.

The seasonally adjusted registered jobless rate for December was 1.6%, unchanged for a third month and the lowest level since April 2008, data from the Norwegian Labor and Welfare Administration showed on Thursday. Most economists surveyed by Bloomberg had expected an increase to 1.7%, the same as Norges Bank.

The data indicates better performance of the Nordic country’s labor market than expected by the central bank. That’s as other parts of the economy are signaling a recession next year after a surge in inflation has sapped consumers’ purchasing power and credit costs have soared.

After raising its key policy rate to 2.75% last week, the central bank signaled it still plans at least another quarter-point rate hike and kept the door open for a further increase. It forecast a slightly milder recession for next year than it projected in September, estimating a contraction of 0.2% for the mainland economy following an expected growth of 3.6% in 2022.

Other things being equal, unemployment below central bank forecasts point to an “interest rate hike in March, and upside risk to the interest rate path going forward,” economists at Svenska Handelsbanken AB said. For Danske Bank A/S, the view is less hawkish.

“This, on balance, points slightly to a final 25 basis-point hike in March,” said Kristoffer Kjaer Lomholt, head of FX and corporate research at the bank, adding that it’s “still a very close call” and that the data itself is unlikely to trigger any market move.

--With assistance from Harumi Ichikura, Joel Rinneby and Anton Wilen.

