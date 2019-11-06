(Bloomberg) -- The leader of Norway’s biggest opposition party wants his country to start treating its $1 trillion wealth fund as a political tool, setting the stage for a more activist role for the giant investor.

The comments by Labor Party leader Jonas Gahr Store mark a change in rhetoric for Norway’s biggest political group and goes against the the consensus among the largest parliamentary parties. Labor’s next stab at returning to government will come in 2021, when the country is due to hold elections.

“I think we can start getting used to saying that our pension fund is a political tool,” Store said during a panel debate with Prime Minister Erna Solberg at the Zero Conference in Oslo on Wednesday. “Until now we haven’t dared to say it -- it’s obvious that 10,000 billion kroner is politics.”

Store, a former foreign minister and the leading contender for prime minister if the opposition carries the next election, added that a “mature” Norway should be able to debate the issue without becoming irresponsible or activist.

The prime minister, who leads Norway’s Conservative Party, immediately countered that Store’s comments were “extremely dangerous.”

“If you signal that the fund will now become a political tool, then every other country will interpret this,” she said. “We will then have given ourselves a foreign-policy challenge with our oil fund. We will be shooting ourselves in the foot.”

To contact the reporters on this story: Sveinung Sleire in Oslo at ssleire1@bloomberg.net;Mikael Holter in Oslo at mholter2@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Tasneem Hanfi Brögger at tbrogger@bloomberg.net, Stephen Treloar

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.