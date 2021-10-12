(Bloomberg) -- Norway’s outgoing government projects the oil-rich Nordic nation will clearly reduce reliance on its $1.4 trillion sovereign wealth fund next year as a robust recovery allows the withdrawal of record stimulus.

The government of Prime Minister Erna Solberg, defeated in last month’s elections, estimates that the so-called structural non-oil fiscal deficit will shrink to 2.6% of the fund next year, or 322.4 billion kroner ($37.6 billion), compared with 3.6% this year and last. The central bank last month projected a 2.9% gap.

“This is tighter than our expectations,” Kristoffer Kjaer Lomholt, Danske Bank’s Head of FX and Corporate Research, said. “Still, we doubt the effect is large enough to change the rate outlook significantly.”

The incoming minority coalition of the election-winning Labor Party and the agrarian Center Party, another proponent of oil exploration, will present their government platform on Wednesday and are likely to flag that they will make changes to the budget plans.

Labor leader Jonas Gahr Store and his Center counterpart Trygve Slagsvold Vedum, who is reported to become the next Finance Minister, have signaled more welfare spending and tax increases.

Western Europe’s biggest oil producer relies on the sovereign wealth fund -- the world’s largest -- to plug budget deficits, and has resorted to withdrawals on a record scale in the past two years. This helped the economy to return to pre-pandemic levels in the second quarter, faster than most other developed economies, with the central bank last month beginning to raise borrowing costs as the first among the economies of the world’s major currencies.

Norway’s consumption-driven recovery exceeded policy makers’ projections in the second quarter, while the central bank’s Regional Network report last month showed the highest activity since 2012. Registered unemployment is lower than the bank expected in June.

“Although the 2022-budget in isolation has a moderately contractionary impact, the very expansive 2020 and 2021 national budgets continue to boost economic activity in Norway in 2022,” the Finance Ministry said in a statement. Removing the virus-related restrictions “has by itself a very expansionary effect on the economy,” it said.

The government expects mainland GDP, which adjusts for Norway’s oil and offshore industry, will expand 3.9% this year before growing 3.8% in 2022.

