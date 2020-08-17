13m ago
Norway’s Police Arrests Norwegian Citizen for Espionage
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Norway’s security police arrested a Norwegian citizen in Oslo on Saturday and charged him with handing information to a foreign power.
“The man is accused of having handed information to a foreign state that could harm basic national interests,” the Norwegian Police Security Service said in a post on Twitter.
The man will be presented for a custody hearing in Oslo District Court on Monday at 3 p.m.
©2020 Bloomberg L.P.