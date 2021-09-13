50m ago
Norway’s Pro-Oil Labor Party Forecast to Win Parliamentary Vote
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Jonas Gahr Store’s Labor Party and coalition partners Center and the Socialist Left are projected to win 88 seats in the parliamentary election, securing a majority, according to TV2.
Politics
