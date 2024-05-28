Norway’s Retail Sales Fell by Most in Four Months in April

(Bloomberg) -- Norwegian shoppers spent less on food and clothes in April, prompting the largest slip in retail sales in four months as high credit costs and sticky inflation keep households cautious.

Seasonally adjusted retail sales fell 0.3% from the previous month, the most since December, according to data from Statistics Norway on Tuesday. Four economists surveyed by Bloomberg had on average expected a decline of 0.1%.

The data adds to a string of recent figures suggesting Norway’s consumers aren’t yet shaking off the gloom. Core price growth, which excludes volatile items such as energy, slowed less than expected by analysts in April, while a quarterly survey commissioned by the central bank showed this month that households expect quicker inflation over the next year than they foresaw a quarter ago.

Norges Bank said earlier this month that a string of factors, including a weaker-than-forecast krone and a more resilient economy, suggest that the first interest-rate cut may need to be delayed beyond autumn. Still, the three-month rolling retail sales indicator showed an increase of 0.1% in April.

“In level-terms, spending has continued to flatline, as we have seen over the past year,” Sara Midtgaard, a senior economist with Svenska Handelsbanken AB, said in a note to clients. “Even though we have not seen any directional changes in the retail figures at this stage, we remain modestly positive about the outlook,” she said, citing an expected rise in inflation-adjusted wages and an improving consumer sentiment.

In neighboring Denmark, retail sales dropped 0.6% in April from a month earlier, corrected for price development and seasonal fluctuations, with clothing sales falling the most over the period, the country’s statistics agency said on Tuesday.

