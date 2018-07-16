(Bloomberg Opinion) -- My back-to-work morning train reads:

Foreign investment in the United States plunged 32% in 2017 (CNN Money)

Unlike most millennials, Norway’s are rich (BBC)

The Investor Fever for Passive Funds Is Cooling in 2018 (Wall Street Journal)

“I don’t think I would ever invest money with someone who isn’t on Twitter.” (Reformed Broker)

The Lifecycle of Greed and Fear (Collaborative Fund)

The fallacy that became itself a fallacy (Medium)

Mueller’s Latest Indictments Show That “Witches” Are Very Real (National Review)

How the Kremlin crafted a popular brand: Putin (Washington Post); see also China and the world: how Beijing spreads the message (Financial Times)

Tired of Being Crammed Into an Airline Seat? You Have Options (New York Times)

Sacha Baron Cohen hits back at Sarah Palin as Roy Moore admits being duped (the Guardian)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview with Dave Butler, co-CEO and head of global financial adviser services at Dimensional Fund Advisors, which manages $600 billion.

Earnings Surprises: The Stock Market’s Worst-Kept Secret

Source: MoneyBeat

