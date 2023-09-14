(Bloomberg) -- Norwegian media firm Schibsted ASA, which just bought a 10.1% stake in Viaplay Group AB, sees value in the restructuring of the loss-making Swedish streaming company with broadcasting rights for top flight English soccer and Formula 1 racing.

The Norwegian shareholder said “there are currently no plans to build” its holding, thwarting speculation of an immediate bidding war for a European rival to Netflix Inc. Viaplay’s ailing shares have jumped 18% this week amid speculation over who purchased the large stake and Schibsted’s announcement on Wednesday.

While analysts have become increasingly skeptical toward Viaplay as its market value collapsed, Schibsted is joining French media giant Vivendi and Prague-based PPF Group in taking a strategic stake in the company over the past few months.

“We consider this as a financial investment in a company operating close to one of our core businesses,” Schibsted’s Head of Investor Relations Jann-Boje Meinecke said in emailed comments. “The investment puts us in a better position to monitor the restructuring of Viaplay and as an owner we are prepared to help Viaplay in crafting a (more) robust strategy.”

Viaplay’s aggressive geographical expansion in Europe from its Nordic hub, and purchases of expensive sports rights, have overextended the firm’s finances. In July, the firm announced it would slash more than a quarter of its workforce and put the group up for sale.

Analysts have duly adjusted their recommendations, with only one out of 12 tracked by Bloomberg offering a buy-rating for the stock. The average 12-month ahead price target for its shares has dropped from 492 kronor in September 2022 to 44.5 kronor. Viaplay traded at 44 kronor as of 11:44 a.m. in Stockholm.

While none of Viaplay’s three major new shareholders have commented in detail about their long-term strategy for Viaplay, Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Tom Ward said all of them could help the ailing streamer to navigate the firm’s ongoing liquidity crunch, and may support a possible equity raise.

Schibsted’s announcement, Ward wrote, “doesn’t necessarily suggest the former is about to launch a takeover, but the news may be encouraging for Viaplay’s prospects.”

