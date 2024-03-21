(Bloomberg) -- Wage negotiations between Norwegian private-sector industrial workers and employers will go to mediation to avoid a strike after the talks broke down.

The state mediator will meet the representatives of the United Federation of Trade Unions and the Parat trade union, and the Federation of Norwegian Industries employers association later on Thursday after they failed to reach an agreement, the parties said in separate statements.

The unions are seeking increases in wages that would exceed price growth after a decline in inflation-adjusted pay in the past two years. The results of the talks for the exporting industrial sectors will set the starting point for the rest of the country’s wage negotiations.

Norges Bank said earlier on Thursday that high unit labor costs are “the primary reason why inflation remains elevated ahead.” It still cut its forecast for nominal wage growth this year to 4.9%, with real pay growth seen at 1.1%.

The central bank said that wide differences in profitability across industries boost uncertainty regarding its projections, as a lower share of labor costs in manufacturing is likely to push up salaries.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.