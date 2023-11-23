(Bloomberg) -- Norway’s economy eked out a slight gain last quarter, helped by unusually wet weather, likely keeping alive bets the central bank will extend tightening.

Mainland gross domestic product, which excludes Norway’s offshore industry, grew 0.1% from the previous three months, when it was unchanged, the statistics office said on Thursday. The development was weaker than both a 0.2% gain forecast by analysts in a Bloomberg survey, and Norges Bank’s prediction of a 0.3% increase.

The rebound was bolstered by the unusual amount of rainfall during the quarter, propelling hydropower output, the office said. In contrast, agriculture suffered. Excluding those developments, the mainland economy would have contracted by 0.1%.

The data shows the fossil-fuel rich Nordic economy is largely falling in line with most of its regional peers after a monetary tightening cycle that’s the longest in the G-10 sphere of major currency jurisdictions. Even though the pace trailed forecasts, the evidence of strong price gains is still likely to underpin expectations of another key rate hike by Norges Bank next month before it likely takes a pause.

“Prices have continued to spiral upwards, owing to strong growth in unit labor costs,” Sara Midtgaard, a senior economist with Svenska Handelsbanken AB, said in a note to clients. “Therefore, there is a good chance for a new interest rate hike in December.”

The price contribution from industries exposed to competition “is now particularly large,” the statistics office said.

In additional evidence of weakening consumption, household credit growth dipped in October to 3.5% on year, the weakest pace since October 1995, data from statistics agency showed.

Sweden’s economy, the largest in the Nordic region, was stagnant last quarter, while Denmark’s output declined 0.3% on quarter and Finland’s GDP shrank 0.9%.

