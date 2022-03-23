(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

Norway’s central bank is poised to deliver its third interest-rate hike since the pandemic struck just as mounting price and wage pressures stoke speculation of even faster tightening in future.

Norges Bank, in the first decision under interim Governor Ida Wolden Bache, will increase the benchmark deposit rate on Thursday by a quarter point to 0.75%, according to all 19 economists surveyed by Bloomberg. Investors will be watching to see whether officials accompany that move with a steeper outlook for hikes thereafter.

That would mean an even more aggressive stance than the three further rate increases this year and one in 2023 that the central bank projected in December, a tightening path that is already far advanced compared with the euro zone or the U.S.

Even as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine impacts growth, economic data this year have so far exceeded policy makers’ forecasts. Core inflation is at an 11-month-high, and the share of companies reporting capacity constraints is at the highest level since 2007.

“The war in Ukraine lends downside risk to growth, but Norges Bank is likely to pay more attention to evidence of price and wage pressures being substantially higher and more broad-based than envisaged,” Erica Dalsto, SEB’s chief strategist Norway, said in a note to investors. “The bank needs to speed up policy normalization.”

Norway’s finance ministry has warned of overheating. Wage and price pressures have been building after the economy weathered the pandemic better than peers, prompting the central bank to raise rates in September, followed by another move in December.

Market pricing suggests a 60% chance of a fifth hike this year, according to SEB’s Dalsto. Investors now view the end-point for rate increases to have risen in the past week to just below 2.5% in 2023, she said, adding that this largely matches SEB’s forecasts.

By contrast, Marius Gonsholt Hov, chief economist at Svenska Handelsbanken in Oslo, reckons investors have been a little carried away. He predicts the end-point for rates next year will be a quarter point lower at 2.25%.

“It would be highly surprising if Norges Bank did not lift the rate path at all,” he added. “Most factors point to an upward adjustment.”

Wolden Bache succeeded Oystein Olsen this month. Jens Stoltenberg is due to replace her later this year after his term ends as secretary general of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation. A former Norwegian premier, he was chosen over Wolden Bache after a race mired in controversy over his ties to the government.

