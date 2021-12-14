(Bloomberg) -- Norway’s $1.4 trillion wealth fund has exited hundreds of companies over the past decade to avoid the environmental, social and governance risk it says they represented.

Since 2012, Norges Bank Investment Management has offloaded about 300 stocks as a result of ESG screening results, Chief Corporate Governance Officer Carine Smith Ihenacho said in an interview. Oslo-based NBIM is due to provide more details on its expanded ESG divestment strategy on Tuesday.

The fund has made sustainable investing a more explicit strategy since Nicolai Tangen took over as chief executive late last year. With a portfolio of about 9,000 stocks, the world’s biggest owner of publicly traded companies intends to base future investment decisions on the results of a new ESG pre-screening process.

Tangen said earlier this month the degree to which ESG dictates a company’s prospects is “starting to hit now.” According to Ihenacho, the next step for the fund is to speed up the pace of divestments based on sustainability risks. The goal is to improve financial returns.

Risk-based divestments mainly affect smaller companies where efforts to engage don’t pay off, Ihenacho said. The fund screens for a range of ESG risks including climate change, ocean sustainability, children’s rights, human rights, tax and transparency, anti-corruption, water management and lately also biodiversity.

Built from Norway’s North Sea oil and gas riches, the fund exited over 30 companies last year, based on an assessment of their sustainability risks. It doesn’t publish the names of the companies from which it divests. The ESG filter is different from divestment recommendations made by Norway’s ethics council, which are made irrespective of financial considerations.

