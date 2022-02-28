(Bloomberg) -- Norway’s $1.3 trillion sovereign wealth fund opposes Apple Inc.’s executive compensation plan, which includes the $99 million pay package awarded last year to Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook.

Norges Bank Investment Management, the unit of the Norwegian central bank that runs the fund, will vote against ratifying executive officer compensation at the annual shareholder meeting on March 4, it said on its website. The ballot is advisory only.

Shareholder adviser firm Institutional Shareholder Services urged owners of the stock to vote against the proposal as half of Cook’s 2021 award is time-based and doesn’t depend on satisfying performance criteria such as increases in Apple’s share price.

The world’s biggest sovereign wealth fund started publishing all voting intentions ahead of shareholder meetings in 2021 to be more transparent in how it exercises its ownership to promote good corporate governance and similar goals.

NBIM will also vote in favor of a revision of transparency reports, as well as backing reports on forced labor, concealment clauses and a civil rights audit, it said.

The Financial Times reported on the fund’s voting intention on Sunday.

