(Bloomberg) -- Wideroe AS, the Norwegian regional airline known for flying to fjords in the high north, sees its first zero-emission plane carrying passengers by 2026.

The company is fast approaching the need to order new aircraft and by 2030 it plans to start replacing its short-haul fleet of Dash 8s with planes powered by battery, fuel cells or hydrogen, the company said in a statement Wednesday. The company didn’t say where they’ll purchase the planes.

The Norwegian front runner in electric aviation wants to use the switch in aircraft power-trains to examine new opportunities for passenger travel, including vertical take-off vehicles.

“We have established Wideroe Zero because we need the freedom to think afresh,” Andreas Kollbye Aks, CEO of the newly established Wideroe Zero, said in the statement. “There are established ways of doing things in every existing airline. Running a zero-emissions fleet is going to be completely different.”

