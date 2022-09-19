(Bloomberg) -- Norway is facing an increasing funding need of “tens of billions of kroner” in its state budget for next year just as it seeks to rein in spending of the nation’s oil wealth.

The growth in expenditure is coming in areas such as national insurance, the integration of Ukrainian refugees, ongoing construction projects and continued electricity subsidies for households, the finance ministry said in a statement on Sunday. Spending in these four areas alone is expected to increase by about 100 billion kroner ($9.8 billion) in 2023, compared to the balanced budget for 2022, it said.

Norway’s finance minister has previously made it clear that spending of the country’s oil wealth -- seen at 2.9% of the sovereign wealth fund this year -- needs to be reduced to avoid stoking inflation which remains near a 34-year high.

Increased spending would put further pressure on inflation and the interest rate path, and could subsequently lead to increased unemployment, the ministry said on Sunday.

“Despite the extraordinarily high income from the petroleum industry, the gap between the expenditure and income side must therefore be closed in other ways than increased use of oil money,” the ministry said. It added the plans for covering the shortfall will be presented in the budget on Oct. 6.

