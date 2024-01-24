(Bloomberg) -- Norwegian policymakers will probably keep borrowing costs at a 16-year high this week in a decision that will be scrutinized for clues on their plans to hold such constriction in place.

In its first announcement since December’s surprise interest-rate hike and a vow to stay at 4.5% for “some time,” Norges Bank’s so-called interim meeting won’t feature new forecasts. That will leave investors focusing on the short accompanying statement for any hints on officials’ intentions.

Having pioneered the longest tightening cycle among major currency jurisdictions after the pandemic — a marathon that took more than two years — Norway could conceivably be the last to begin easing due to a faster price growth than at most peers, even as a somewhat stronger krone buys time for officials to assess the impact of rate moves so far.

With inflation still running at 4.8% — much faster than the euro region’s 2.9% — Governor Ida Wolden Bache and colleagues indicated last month that they don’t envisage any reductions in borrowing costs until “autumn.”

“There is no good reason for a dovish pivot and a course correction is quite unlikely at interim meetings, given past decisions,” said Morten Lund, JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Scandinavian chief economist. “Norges Bank will wait for the March meeting to make any stronger conclusions, based on additional data on the domestic side.”

Read More: Norway’s Core Inflation Slowdown Backs Faster Easing Bets

All 18 economists surveyed by Bloomberg expect the central bank to keep the rate unchanged on Thursday at its highest level since 2008.

The strengthening of the krone since December’s quarter-point hike, and inflation figures pointing to weaker core-price growth, have virtually closed the door to potential further increases. Adding to evidence of a slowdown, the mainland economy contracted in November for the first time in three months.

The Norwegian currency, the second-worst performer last year among the Group of 10 most-traded currencies, is about 3% higher in trade-weighted terms than the level expected by Norges Bank in December.

Just like at global counterparts ranging from the US Federal Reserve to the European Central Bank, policymakers are pushing against aggressive bets on reductions in borrowing costs.

Traders in overnight swaps now price in a 8% chance of a key rate cut by the March meeting and a 32% likelihood of a reduction in May, with an 88% likelihood of a cut seen by June.

“Despite the lower-than-expected December inflation print and krone appreciation, we think it is too early for the Executive Board to change its guidance,” UBS’s European economist, Sonali Punhani, said in a note to clients. She expects an initial move in September.

JPMorgan’s Lund says that Norway’s upcoming round of collective wage bargaining starting in March is another reason for caution. Policymakers would want to wait until their meeting that month to get more clarity.

“There have been concerns about a price-wage spiral,” Lund said. “The upcoming wage negotiations will be very important.”

--With assistance from Joel Rinneby and Thomas Hall.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.