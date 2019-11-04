(Bloomberg) -- Norway, the world’s biggest salmon producer, should take more of the profits from fish farming by introducing a new natural-resource tax, a government-appointed commission said.

The Conservative-led government set up the commission last year after the opposition pushed for the state taking a larger slice of the profits from Norway’s biggest export industry after oil and gas. But it’s unclear how the government will act on the advice after most of its member parties have come out against such a proposal.

The majority of the members of the commission, led by economics professor Karen Helene Ulltveit-Moe, proposed a new natural-resource tax based on farmers’ profits rather than a fee on production volumes. It also recommended eliminating the property tax on fish-farming facilities, according to a statement on Monday.

A minority of the commission’s members opposed the recommendation and mostly favored keeping the current framework for the industry.

Norway currently has extraordinary natural-resources taxes on oil and gas production and hydropower. This type of tax is typically levied on economic activity linked to exclusive rights to use geographically-bound natural resources. Norway’s fjord-ridden coastline is one of few environments where conditions are ideal for salmon and trout farming.

Norway produced 1.1 million tons of Atlantic salmon in 2018, more than half of global supply and almost twice as much as Chile, the second-biggest producer, according to Mowi ASA, the world’s biggest salmon farming company.

Oslo-listed salmon farmers, such as Mowi, SalMar ASA and Leroy Seafood Group ASA, have seen spectacular gains thanks to higher prices and restraints on supply over the past years. That growth has slowed in the last year amid a retreat in prices.

