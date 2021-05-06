(Bloomberg) --

Norway’s central bank says it’s still on track to begin the first interest-rate tightening cycles of the advanced world since the coronavirus crisis struck, despite ongoing uncertainty over the economy’s recovery.

The Oslo-based Norges Bank kept its benchmark deposit rate at zero on Thursday, as predicted by all economists in a Bloomberg News survey, and reiterated guidance from March that it expects a hike later in 2021.

“In the committee’s current assessment of the outlook and balance of risks, the policy rate will most likely be raised in the latter half of 2021,” Governor Oystein Olsen said in a statement.

Norway’s proximity to policy tightening contrasts with peers throughout the region such as the European Central Bank, which remains heavily committed to emergency stimulus. While the crisis forced borrowing costs there down to a record low a year ago, the nation hasn’t needed to deploy more unconventional policy such as asset purchases or negative rates.

Despite a double hit from the pandemic and an historic plunge in crude prices last spring, the oil-rich Nordic nation has weathered the pandemic better than most in Europe, thanks in large part to generous welfare systems and widespread digitalization.

Fiscal policy has borne the brunt of the adjustment in Norway, with its $1.3 trillion sovereign wealth fund -- the world’s biggest -- backing the government’s record support measures.

While core inflation has exceeded the central bank’s 2% aim for more than a year, policy makers have stuck to their view that it will slow below that level next month. At the same time, uncertainty from the pandemic is still clouding officials’ view. Crisis restrictions slowed economic activity at the start of the year by more than the bank had expected.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.