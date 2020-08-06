(Bloomberg) --

Travelers to Norway from France, Monaco, Switzerland and the Czech Republic will now have to go into quarantine on arrival as the Nordic nation battles to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

The tightening of rules for those countries means travelers arriving in Norway from midnight on Aug. 7 will now have to undergo a mandatory 10-day quarantine period, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

While Norway is removing quarantine rules for some parts of neighboring Sweden, climbing infection rates in the country’s Skane and Kronoberg regions means the Norwegian government is also reintroducing quarantine for travelers from those two areas.

Rising infection rates around Europe are of increasing concern and if Norwegians don’t get better at following the existing guidance to prevent a resurgence of the virus, Norway could be forced to reimpose some restrictions, NRK reported, citing Prime Minister Erna Solberg.

