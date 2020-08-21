(Bloomberg) -- Norway is banning cruise vessels that sail along coastlines, if they have more than 200 passengers.

The government said it’s enforcing the decision in response to the Covid-19 pandemic. Ships won’t be allowed to sail with more than 50% their full capacity, or a maximum of 200 people, according to a statement on Friday.

The rule is effective until Nov. 1, and follows an outbreak on a vessel operated by Hurtigruten Group AS.

