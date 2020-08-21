Aug 21, 2020
Norway to Limit Capacity on Cruise Ships After Covid Outbreaks
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Norway is banning cruise vessels that sail along coastlines, if they have more than 200 passengers.
The government said it’s enforcing the decision in response to the Covid-19 pandemic. Ships won’t be allowed to sail with more than 50% their full capacity, or a maximum of 200 people, according to a statement on Friday.
The rule is effective until Nov. 1, and follows an outbreak on a vessel operated by Hurtigruten Group AS.
