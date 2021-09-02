(Bloomberg) -- Norway will offer children down to 12 years of age a single vaccine dose and delay removing remaining restrictions, Prime Minister Erna Solberg said in a press conference.

Infections in Norway, which has topped Bloomberg’s Covid Resilience Ranking for last two months, are currently at a record high after most restrictions were lifted. While hospitalizations are rising, they have been kept in check by the vaccination of more than 70% of adults.

Parents will make the final decision on whether to vaccinate, but children should be consulted, Solberg said. A decision on whether to offer a second shot to teenagers will be made after a review by the Institute of Public Health.

