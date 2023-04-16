(Bloomberg) -- Workers across several industries in Norway will strike after failing to secure a wage deal with employers in the energy-rich Nordic nation.

About 23,000 union members will walk out on Monday as last-effort talks led by a government-appointed mediator yielded no agreement on salaries of about 185,000 workers, the Norwegian Confederation of Trade Unions, or LO, said in a statement. It had demanded an increase in inflation-adjusted wages after shedding 0.3% last year following increases since 2017, according to the statistics office.

The strike is set to affect suppliers to the oil industry such as Aker Solutions ASA, while oil and gas production in western Europe’s biggest exporter of fossil fuels would be spared, according to a list published earlier by LO. It would also dent construction and road maintenance, electricians and car dealers, as well as confectioners and brewers.

The action comes as Norway struggles to cool inflation that remains near a three decade-high, at 6.5%, with unemployment hovering close to multi-year lows and the economy set to outperform its Nordic peers by skirting a recession.

While Norges Bank Governor Ida Wolden Bache said last month she isn’t seeing a price-wage spiral for now, the central bank raised its forecast for 2023 nominal wage growth to 5.1%, in what would be the fastest pace in 15 years.

Another 1,300 workers represented by the Confederation of Vocational Unions will also strike, should they confirm a report from union-owned FriFagbevegelse that they were also unable to reach a deal. The strike will be stepped up to 38,500 members from Friday, LO said.

