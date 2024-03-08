(Bloomberg) -- Norway’s government proposed measures to safeguard the consumers’ right to pay with notes and coins in a country that is among the global leaders in transitioning to digital payments.

The move — which echoes calls in neighboring Sweden — seeks to ensure “security for those who are reluctant to use digital payment solutions,” as well as boosting society’s preparedness for emergencies, Justice Minister Emilie Enger Mehl said in a statement on Friday.

The proposal, first announced in September 2022, will allow consumers to pay in cash in all sales locations where other types of payments for the goods or services are accepted by sellers, according to the statement. Special rules will apply for passenger transport, it added.

While cash use fell to the lowest level globally at the onset of the pandemic, it has remained stable recently, the country’s central bank said last May. Only 3% of Norwegians used cash in their latest purchase in a physical shop, it said. Still, demand for cash has increased over the past year with the number of withdrawals at ATM’s and shops edging up, it said then.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.