(Bloomberg) -- Nicolai Tangen, the chief executive officer of Norway’s $1.2 trillion sovereign wealth fund, has tested positive for the coronavirus.

In an update on his LinkedIn page, the 54-year-old CEO said he took a test on Wednesday afternoon, “after feeling a bit under the weather, but my symptoms are mild.”

Tangen says he’s self-isolating in his apartment in Oslo, from where he’ll be working the next couple of weeks. The CEO, who’s been running the wealth fund since September after leaving a job as a London-based hedge fund manager, said he wasn’t sure where he might have caught the virus.

“Some of my closest colleagues who have been in meetings with me have been put in quarantine,” he said. “Reports so far are that they all feel ok. Everyone who has been in contact with me is already informed. Stay safe!”

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.