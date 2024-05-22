(Bloomberg) -- The ethics adviser for Norway’s $1.7 trillion sovereign wealth fund said it is more closely monitoring whether companies potentially selling arms to Israel could be in breach of the fund’s guidelines.

Companies marketing arms to Israel may violate the ethics rules forbidding the sale of weapons to states in armed conflict “where the weapons are used in ways that constitute breaches of the international rules on the conduct of hostilities,” a spokesperson for the Council on Ethics said by e-mail Wednesday.

The Council on Ethics acts as an external adviser to Norges Bank Investment Management, the formal name for the wealth fund, proposing exclusions based on criteria such as human rights violations and environmental damage. The adviser is in contact with a number of companies every year and many won’t be excluded from the fund.

NBIM takes into account the council’s recommendations when it invests, adding companies to watch lists or in the most extreme cases cutting them entirely from its investment portfolio.

As of the end of 2023, nine companies have been excluded by NBIM due to the connection with Israeli settlements in the occupied Palestinian Territories.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.