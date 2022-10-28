(Bloomberg) -- Norway’s $1.2 trillion sovereign wealth fund reported a third quarterly loss in a row as global markets were dented by aggressive interest-rate hikes to fight surging inflation.

The Oslo-based fund, the world’s biggest, lost 4.4% in the third quarter, equivalent to about $43 billion, according to a statement on Friday. Overall, the fund’s total return was 0.14 percentage points higher than that of the benchmark against which it measures itself.

The investor, which owns a portfolio of about 9,000 stocks, is trying to navigate a mix of mounting inflation, interest-rate hikes and the fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine that has caused continued losses for the fund since the start of the year.

“This has also affected the markets. The return was negative for equities, fixed income, and unlisted real estate,” Deputy Chief Executive Officer Trond Grande said in the statement.

Built from North Sea oil and gas riches, Norway’s wealth fund has been warning about what it sees as a prolonged downturn in markets after achieving an average return of 6% over the quarter of a century during which it’s existed.

The fund lost 4.8% on stocks, and 3.9% on its fixed-income investments. Its unlisted real estate holdings fell 1.1%. The investor delved into renewable-energy infrastructure for the first time last year, reaping a return of 4.2% in 2021 only to see that investment decline 3.7% in the third quarter.

The government deposited 306 billion kroner ($29.6 billion) into the fund in the quarter.

