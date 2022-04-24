(Bloomberg) -- Norway’s wealth fund this weekend voted in favor of a special audit of Credit Suisse Group AG management as pressure mounts on the troubled lender.

The world’s largest sovereign wealth fund, one of the largest shareholders in the bank, voted against absolving the board and senior management of responsibilities linked to the collapse of financing firm Greensill Capital and Archegos Capital. The fund also voted to approve a special audit of the board.

Credit Suisse is considering replacing its top lawyer as the Zurich-based lender struggles to resolve legal issues and focus on looming court battles, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg this weekend. Last week, the bank set aside another 600 million francs ($627 million) in legal provisions, including for a verdict of potentially more than $550 million in a Bermuda case related to a former private banker and convicted fraudster.

