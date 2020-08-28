(Bloomberg) -- Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA says the support it’s received from the government won’t be enough to get it through the Covid-19 crisis.

The pandemic has ripped through the global travel industry, forcing airlines to halt operations, lay off staff and plead for financial help from governments and investors. Norwegian, which converted debt and vendor liabilities to equity earlier this year, says it will need more capital by the beginning of 2021.

“We are thankful for the loan guarantee made available to us by the Norwegian government,” Chief Executive Officer Jacob Schram said in the company’s first-half report. “However, given the current market conditions, it is not enough to get through this prolonged crisis.”

Norwegian Air reported a pre-tax loss of 4.8 billion kroner ($541 million) in the first half, though its situation improved somewhat in the second quarter. The company was able to more than double the number of planes in operation to 20 in July out of a total of about 150. Next month, it will increase that to 25 planes, it said.

But air travel remains a “highly uncertain” activity, with governments changing recommendations frequently, Norwegian said. For now, the company has the resources to continue operations, but that could change.

Despite “reasonable prospects to resolve potential defaults and obtain necessary working capital,” Norwegian said it sees “a significant risk that the company becomes insolvent and enters into bankruptcy if, inter alia, the company is not able to reach an agreement with its creditors, access to working capital and regain normalized operations.”

