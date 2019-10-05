(Bloomberg) -- The Confederation of Norwegian Enterprise is seeking special dispensation for British citizens working in the Nordic country, saying the oil and gas industry risks being hit hard if the U.K. exits the European Union without an agreement, Dagens Naeringsliv reported.

Arrangements made to date by Norway’s government don’t cover the “several hundred” British citizens who live temporarily in the country and who make up a critical part of the workforce in the oil industry, Nina Melsom, the confederation’s director of labor relations, told the newspaper.

If the U.K. leaves the EU without a deal on Oct. 31, these employees would lose rights they have under the European Economic Area agreement, to which Norway, a non-EU member, is a party, Melsom said. The government said it’s working intensively to resolve the threat.

To contact the reporter on this story: Frances Schwartzkopff in Copenhagen at fschwartzko1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Tasneem Hanfi Brögger at tbrogger@bloomberg.net, Nick Rigillo, James Amott

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.