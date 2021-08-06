7h ago
Norwegian Cruise CEO Says Delta Had ‘Modest’ Bookings Impact
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Chief Executive Frank Del Rio said the Delta variant of Covid-19 has had a “modest” impact on bookings recently, although the sales had generally been improving.
“We have seen a modest decrease in our net new booking activity during the month of July when the Delta variant has surfaced,” Del Rio said in a conference call with investors.
He said he expected the impact to temporary.
Norwegian is set to have its first U.S. cruise in more than 500 days Saturday.
