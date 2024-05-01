(Bloomberg) -- Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. plunged after its improved profit outlook disappointed investors’ high expectations amid an industry boom that’s caused record demand for sailings.

Earnings for this year will now be about $1.32 a share, the company said in a statement. That was up from its prior outlook of $1.23 a share and above the average analyst expectation of $1.28, but failed to impress zealous shareholders wanting more from surging ticket sales.

Shares fell as much as 9.46% as of 9:50 in New York, extending this year’s decline to about 14%. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. and Carnival Corp. also fell.

Record post-pandemic demand for cruises has ratcheted up expectations. Royal Caribbean, the largest ship operator by market value, last week raised its full-year profit outlook above even the highest Wall Street estimate tracked by Bloomberg.

“We view this as a solid update, but not as strong as peer Royal Caribbean’s first-quarter update, nor what we believe were elevated expectations heading into the print,” Barclays analyst Brandt Montour wrote in a note Wednesday morning.

Norwegian’s revenue grew 20% in the first quarter to $2.22 billion, falling short of analysts’ $2.19 billion projection. Earnings per share excluding some items was 16 cents, beating an expected 11 cents.

Only a third of analysts covering the cruise operator recommend buying the stock, compared to at least three quarters for both Royal Caribbean and Carnival.

