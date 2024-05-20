(Bloomberg) -- Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. raised its full-year profit outlook for the second time this month while also updating its mid-term strategic vision.

Earnings will now be about $1.42 per share, up from a previous estimate of $1.32 per share, the company said in a statement. Wall Street had been calling for $1.31 per share this year.

“We have continued to see very strong demand and record bookings,” Mark Kempa, Chief Financial Officer, said in the statement.

The cruise industry has been subject to unprecedented demand this year, with Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. and Carnival Corp. also reporting record booking levels.

To match consumer needs, Norwegian is investing in eight new ships and the infrastructure at its private island. It also plans to get operating margins back to historical levels and reduce its net leverage by the end of 2026.

Shares jumped 5.8% early Monday, while Royal Caribbean climbed 2.45%. Carnival rose by around 4.4%.

