(Bloomberg) -- Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. said it won a preliminary U.S. court injunction that allows the company to ask customers to show proof of Covid vaccination before boarding, setting aside Florida’s ban on such documentation.

The owner of Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands will be able to operate with all passengers and crew fully vaccinated when sailing from Florida ports, it said in a statement on Sunday. The first sailing is scheduled on Aug. 15 on the Norwegian Gem departing from Miami.

“We are pleased that Judge Williams saw the facts, the law and the science as we did and granted the Company’s motion for preliminary injunction allowing us to operate cruises from Florida with 100% vaccinated guests and crew,” Daniel S. Farkas, general counsel of Norwegian Cruise Line, said.

Norwegian Cruise Line filed a legal suit against Florida last month in federal court, saying the state’s laws against collecting vaccine documentation violated federal law and may force the company to cancel scheduled cruises. The lawsuit was filed against the state’s surgeon general in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.