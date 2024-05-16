(Bloomberg) -- Norway’s economy grew for a fourth straight quarter at the start of the year, underpinning expectations for Norges Bank to postpone planned interest-rate cuts to next year.

Mainland gross domestic product, which excludes offshore energy industry and shipping, grew by 0.2% in the first quarter from the previous three months, according to a release from Statistics Norway published Thursday. That was in line with the median estimate of economists surveyed by Bloomberg while Norges Bank projected no change.

The data suggests the fossil-fuel rich Nordic economy has managed a soft landing as a robust performance of industries linked to the oil and gas sector helped shore up output. Exports have also been bolstered by the krone’s weakening in past two years, while the highest credit costs since 2008 hampered consumption and home construction.

Having pioneered the monetary tightening in the G-10 space of major currency jurisdictions after the pandemic, Norway is increasingly likely to be among the last in that group to reverse direction. With the underlying inflation rate falling less last month than analysts expected and the krone trailing central bank forecasts, speculation has grown in recent months that the first cut in borrowing costs may not happen until next year.

“Norges Bank has already taken into account that economic activity has been slightly higher than expected so far this year,” Marius Gonsholt Hov, Svenska Handelsbanken AB’s chief economist for Norway, said in a note to clients. “Today’s data reaffirms the impression of still-solid underlying cost pressures, which is likely to underpin the core inflation rate also further ahead. We maintain our view that we will not see a rate cut until December, at the earliest.”

Traders have pared back their bets on reductions in the key deposit rate, with three-month forward-rate agreements expiring in December pricing in 6 basis points of cuts, compared with 19 basis points seen at the end of March.

An increase in the value added in manufacturing and service industries supplying the oil sector contributed to growth in mainland GDP in the quarter, the statistics office said. This was particularly true for industries such as the building of ships, oil platforms and modules, production of metal goods, and related service activities. Still, household consumption fell 0.7% on quarter due to a steep decline in car purchases, while investment also fell sharply.

For the full year, the economic output is seen growing 0.6% this year, according to analyst forecasts compiled by Bloomberg, while the Finance Ministry earlier this week projected an expansion of 0.9% for 2024.

