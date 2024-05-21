Norwegian Football Star Erling Haaland Has Invested in a Shipping Bank

(Bloomberg) -- Norwegian football player and Manchester City striker Erling Haaland bought a stake in Maritime & Merchant Bank ASA, a bank servicing the shipping and offshore services industry, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Haaland’s investment company, Pillage 3 AS, bought 600,000 shares in the Oslo-based bank, and now owns about 0.7% of the company, according to company filings, currently worth about $732,000.

Read More: Investors Form New Shipping Bank to Fill Financing Retreat

Last month, Haaland took a minority post in Bon Dep, a maker of hair bands worn by the footballer, as part of a partnership with the company.

Haaland has also previously invested in shipping company Hoegh Autoliners ASA, real estate firm Entra ASA, oilfield services investment company Akastor ASA and biopharmaceutical company Nykode Therapeutics ASA, according to Norwegian financial news company E24.

Website TradeWinds first reported the stake in Maritime & Merchant Bank.

Sign up for Bloomberg’s Business of Sports newsletter.

--With assistance from Alaric Nightingale.

(Updates with other investments.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.