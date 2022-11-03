(Bloomberg) -- Norwegian house prices declined in October for a second month, exceeding the central bank’s forecast in another sign the Nordic economy is cooling.

Prices fell a seasonally-adjusted 0.8% in October on the month, compared with a revised 0.9% fall in September, according to data from Real Estate Norway on Thursday. The central bank had expected a 0.5% decline, adjusted for seasonality.

The data comes after Norges Bank slowed the pace of its borrowing-cost increases earlier on Thursday, opting for a 25 basis point-hike to 2.5%. The central bank said monetary policy “is beginning to have a tightening effect on the economy,” while Governor Ida Wolden Bache cited signs of a cooling housing market, even as the labor market remains tight.

“The development has been weaker than we and Norges Bank forecast and the current outlook suggests that there could be more to come,” DNB’s economist Oddmund Berg said in a note to clients.

