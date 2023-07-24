(Bloomberg) -- Norway’s police are investigating a cyberattack on the IT-system used by most government ministries of the Nordic country.

A previously unknown vulnerability in the software of one of the government’s suppliers “has been exploited by an unknown actor,” the Ministries’ Security and Service Organization said in a statement on Monday. While the vulnerability has been closed, it’s too early to say anything about who’s behind the attack and the extent of it, it added.

A number of security measures has been deployed to protect the IT-platform, which is used by employees of 12 ministries, the government said, barring access to common mobile services and email. It said the attack affected all except for the premier’s office, ministries of defense, justice and foreign affairs.

