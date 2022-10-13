(Bloomberg) -- Norway’s police said that a “situation” at the Ormen Lange facility has been “clarified” and that a statement is due soon.

The authority previously reported an “unclarified situation” at the facility. The Norwegian Home Guard has security at the site and police are on their way to the scene with resources, it said.

The Ormen Lange deep-water project off the coast of Norway produces natural gas from under the Norwegian Sea and pipes it onshore to the processing plant at Nyhamna in More and Romsdal county. The plant supplies about 20% of the UK’s gas, Shell Plc says on its website.

Norwegian daily newspaper Dagens Naeringsliv earlier cited the local mayor as saying the site had been fully evacuated.

