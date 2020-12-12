Not All Moderna’s Ready Vaccine Kept for U.S., CEO Says

Some of Moderna Inc.’s vaccine doses will be delivered to Europe this month even though they can’t be distributed until approvals have been received, Chief Executive Officer Stephane Bancel told Schweiz am Wochenende newspaper.

Not all doses are meant for the U.S., the paper said. The company is just behind Pfizer Inc. in the approval process in the U.K., Bancel was cited as saying.

In Switzerland, Swissmedic hasn’t yet indicated if it will be ready to make a decision on the vaccine this month or next, Bancel told the paper.

Moderna can produce at least 500 million doses a year. The company is watching the effectiveness of competitors’ products before deciding whether to add production lines, Bancel said.

