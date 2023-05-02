Not every airline can succeed in Canada's crowded market: Flair CEO

The CEO of Flair Airlines says there isn't room in the Canadian market for all of the carriers jockeying for position in a crowded field right now.

Stephen Jones made the comments at an event in Calgary marking the establishment of a new base at Calgary International Airport.

The last few years have seen a surge of new Canadian airlines, including Flair, Lynx and Canada Jetlines, while established carriers such as Porter Airlines are expanding aggressively.

Jones says not all of these airlines can succeed and grow.

He says he thinks going forward Air Canada will dominate the higher end of the market, and he believes Flair is poised to capture the low-budget, discount space.

He says he thinks airlines aiming for the middle of the market, such as WestJet, will face a challenge defining their value proposition.

