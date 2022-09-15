(Bloomberg) --

In mid-August, Europe’s carbon price hit an all-time high of just over 99 euros for a ton of carbon dioxide emissions. It has since declined, but this was a watershed for the EU’s cap-and-trade carbon market, first launched in 2005. Under the program, companies can trade allowances for the tons of CO₂ they emit, so the higher the price the more incentive they have to cut emissions of the planet-warming gas.

There are other significant carbon markets around the world, while more than 2,000 companies have, or are planning to set, so-called “internal carbon prices” that place a monetary value on their own emissions as part of a decarbonization strategy. Both in government-led markets and within corporations, however, not every price has a material impact on emissions. In other words: Not every carbon price really makes you pay.

For instance, in the Asia Pacific region, country carbon markets have relatively low trading activity, and prices are too low to force big emitters to change their behavior. Only New Zealand’s prices come within striking distance of Europe’s. South Korea’s prices are half those of New Zealand’s. China’s carbon market has not only very low prices (less than $10 per ton), but also very little trading volume. India, the third-highest-emitting country after China and the US, has only a voluntary market to date, meaning that it doesn’t require its biggest emitters to participate.

On the corporate side, the number of companies that are putting a price on their own carbon footprints, or will do so, has doubled from 2015 to 2020. During that time, there are consistently more businesses intending to set a price than those that already have one.

In terms of spreads, internal carbon pricing isn’t really a market at all. Prices range from $1 per ton (which is unlikely to influence corporate decisions in even the most marginal of ways) to $760 a ton (several times the EU’s price at its peak).

Just as important as the internal price set for carbon is how the mechanism works within the company. The programs with the highest impact involve internal fees and trading and are used by companies including Microsoft Corp. and Spanish energy group Acciona SA. These mechanisms require the actual transfer of funds within the company, funds which are then invested in efforts to reduce carbon emissions. Such prices are often set fairly low — $15 a ton at Microsoft and $6 at Acciona — but that’s less important than the fact that the money is used in a meaningful way.

Much more common, however, are shadow prices. These are used by more than 500 companies, including some of the world’s biggest oil, gas and resource companies (such as BP Plc, Shell Plc, and BHP Group Ltd.). Shadow prices do not involve any actual exchange of internal funds. They are a risk assessment tool, particularly helpful for companies that operate in multiple jurisdictions and need to anticipate a range of potential policy and pricing regimes.

There are other internal price mechanisms, too. Implicit prices are calculated based on the cost of past investments that have reduced emissions or were made to comply with climate regulations; they are applied retroactively. There are also hybrid approaches, combining elements of internal fees and trading or shadow prices, and carbon offsets purchased from third parties — but these are not very popular or effective.

However they’re set, carbon prices are ultimately a signal to drive behavior. Long-run high prices lead companies to switch their fuel sources, change their industrial processes, and potentially reconsider the markets in which they can afford to operate.

In that sense, today’s wide spread of values reflects differing degrees of seriousness about controlling emissions via a price on carbon. With India, in particular, preparing to move from a voluntary to a compliance carbon market, and with more than 1,000 corporations planning to price carbon, we could soon see even more spread.

In the long run, more activity — and with it, more scrutiny of decarbonization strategies at every level — is a good thing. Not every company could operate with a $760 carbon price, but in a few years, many won’t get away with a $1 price either.

Nat Bullard is a senior contributor to BloombergNEF and Bloomberg Green. He is a venture partner at Voyager, an early-stage climate technology investor.

