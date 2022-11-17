Not Sure What Your Internet Service Provides? Check the Label

(Bloomberg) -- US regulators adopted a requirement for broadband providers to display easily understood labels about the cost, speed, data allowances of their internet services.

The rule aims to make it easier for consumers to comparison shop for internet access, the Federal Communications Commission said Thursday after adopting the requirement.

“Consumers need to know what they are paying for, and how it compares with other service offerings,” FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel, a Democrat, said in a news release. “For over 25 years, consumers have enjoyed the convenience of nutrition labels on food products. We’re now requiring internet service providers to display broadband labels for both wireless and wired services.”

Providers must display the labels prominently, the FCC said. The commission didn’t immediately set an effective date for the requirement.

