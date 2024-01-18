(Bloomberg) -- Hi, I’m Leo from Bloomberg's UK breaking news team, catching you up on this morning’s business stories. Sign up here to get The London Rush delivered directly to your inbox very soon.

Watches of Switzerland isn’t having a good time. The UK’s top Rolex retailer doesn’t expect shoppers’ lust for timepieces to recover this year, cutting its revenue guidance as a result. The announcement very much chimes with Burberry’s profit warning last week, which also cited disappointing trading in the run-up to Christmas. Shares plunged 28% in early London trading.

What’s your take? Ping me on X, LinkedIn or drop me an email at lkehnscherpe@bloomberg.net.

What We’re Watching

Food was the one thing that did really well over Christmas. Which makes Sainsbury’s plan of a “phased withdrawal” from its core banking business understandable. Sainsbury is in good company — rival Tesco is working on a sale of its banking arm too.

Britain’s estate agents are more upbeat about sales than at any time since before the pandemic, according to the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors. It’s the second report this week that shows house price momentum is slowly rebuilding. Then again, anyone who has been shown around a flat to rent in London’s Zone 2 will be familiar with the ability of estate agents to stay positive, in even the dampest situations.

Meanwhile, Barclays’ CEO defended the firm’s investment banking division as “extraordinarily successful,” just weeks before he’s set to unveil a series of new financial targets. C.S. Venkatakrishnan was speaking to Bloomberg TV at the World Economic Forum in Davos this morning.

Global Catch-Up

TSMC’s outlook backs hopes for global tech recovery in 2024.

US unleashes more Yemen strikes as Houthi attacks continue.

ECB Officials converge around June to start cutting rates.

Markets Today: Central Bank Bets

Here’s your daily snap analysis from Bloomberg UK’s Markets Today blog:

A good time to take a step back on the major story in markets this week — traders pulling back on their bets for central bank rate-cuts.

As last year closed out, traders ramped up their bets on how quickly and deeply central banks would cut interest rates this year. That’s been unwinding in January. And this pullback is what caused such a sharp move in stocks and UK bond markets after yesterday’s inflation report. A report that, though showing more price-growth than expected, wasn’t wildly out of whack and was influenced by some one-off factors.

Yet, even as bets on how many cuts the Bank of England will do this year has fallen to four from six, there still seems to be a disconnect between what the market expects to happen and what central bank policymakers are saying. They’ve been pushing back forcefully on what they see as overdone bets on cuts.

That disconnect could mean there is plenty more volatility to come — particularly in stocks and bonds — as the central banks’ meetings roll around and more data releases appear. Strap in for a rocky ride before the first cuts eventually appear.

— Sam Unsted

Check Bloomberg UK’s Markets Today blog for updates all day.

What’s Next

Deliveroo will drop off its trading update tomorrow, with investors trying to unpack just how loyal the food delivery firm's customers (we follow the discount codes) were at the end of last year. Especially after rival Just Eat reported a steeper-than-expected decline in orders yesterday.

Barclays analysts are looking through the risks of Deliveroo’s “inherently unstable industry” and upgraded its shares this year. Beyond better margins, the analysts see another catalyst for the stock: Deliveroo’s dual-share structure will expire in April, which will weaken founder Will Shu’s control — and could make a takeover more feasible.

Pub Quiz

Burger King is sprucing up its restaurants and boosting advertising in a bid to reverse years of slumping sales. Also, staff must now offer each customer a crown and say two (mortifying) words after. What are those words?

--With assistance from Gabriela Mello.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.