(Bloomberg) -- Notre Dame College, a small, 102-year-old liberal arts school in a Cleveland suburb, announced it would shut its doors after a failed effort to tie up with a nearby institution.

The school of about 1,400 students said on Thursday that it would close at the end of the spring semester. It was founded in 1922 by the Sisters of Notre Dame.

In a statement, the college blamed “declining enrollment, a shrinking pool of college-aged students, rising costs and significant debt.”

Notre Dame College said in the statement that it pursued a variety of options to stay open, including a possible merger or acquisition. The nearby Cleveland State University, a public institution, had considered absorbing the school.

The closing highlights the plight of small colleges in the US. Some have sold themselves to nearby, larger rival institutions. But those deals can fall through given the harsh economic realities in higher education — including ever-rising costs, declining enrollment and stubborn questions about the real-world value of certain degrees.

At Notre Dame College, student athletes make up about 70% of the population, according to the school.

In its fiscal 2022 financial report, the college reported roughly $15 million of tax-exempt bond liabilities.

