(Bloomberg) -- Tropical Storm Philippe, which continues to continues to spin across the Caribbean, could reach Nova Scotia some time next week. This would be the second strike on the Canadian Maritime province this year.

In the Pacific, Typhoon Koinu is on a collision course with Taiwan. The storm’s top winds will only be about 92 miles per hour when it makes landfall somewhere near Taitung on Oct. 4, according to the US Joint Typhoon Warning Center. It is then forecast to weaken and drop to tropical-storm strength as it crosses the South China Sea before making landfall a second time somewhere near Shantou in China.

In the eastern Pacific, Tropical Storm Lidia formed off Mexico’s west coast. The storm will strengthen into a hurricane but so far is forecast to remain far from land and not be a threat.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.