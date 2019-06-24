Nova Scotia to sell cannabis edibles, extracts and topicals before end of the year

HALIFAX -- The Nova Scotia Liquor Corporation will sell cannabis edibles, extracts and topicals when the products become legal later this year.

Finance Minister Karen Casey says the government had great success with NSLC when they were asked to take on the retail for cannabis last year.

"They've proven they could take on the cannabis and so we asked them what it might look like if they were given the expanded mandate for the edibles, extracts and topicals," Casey said Monday in an interview.

"They came back with the same kind of parameters and the same kind of priorities that we wanted, and that was that they would do education and awareness with their staff. They want, and we want, the staff handling the products to be comfortable doing that and to be knowledgeable," she said.

Casey said there have been ongoing discussions with the private sector and First Nations, but for now, the government needed a retailer who was ready and could follow the same retail model set out for cannabis.

She said the new products will be sold in the same 12 NSLC stores that currently sell cannabis.

Casey said the NSLC said it will be able to handle the new products in the existing stores with very little capital costs.

Amended Health Canada regulations governing the sale of edibles, extracts and topicals come into force on Oct. 17.

However a 60-day review process for new products will mean they won't be ready for sale until at least mid-December.

"As soon as the product is available, we're going to be ready," Casey said.

Cannabis Canada is BNN Bloomberg’s in-depth series exploring the stunning formation of the entirely new – and controversial – Canadian recreational marijuana industry. Read more from the special series here and subscribe to our Cannabis Canada newsletter to have the latest marijuana news delivered directly to your inbox every day.