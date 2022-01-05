(Bloomberg) -- Novak Djokovic may not be allowed to enter Australia to play in the first Grand Slam of 2022.

The tennis star’s application to enter the country ahead of the Australian Open failed to receive support, Jaala Pulford, a minister in the Victorian state government, tweeted Wednesday.

“We’ve always been clear on two points: visa approvals are a matter for the Federal Government, and medical exemptions are a matter for doctors,” Pulford added.

Djokovic, who has previously criticized vaccine mandates, has been granted a medical exemption for the Australian Open, sparking criticism in host city Melbourne and a challenge by Prime Minister Scott Morrison to prove why he can’t be vaccinated.

Morrison had told reporters that Djokovic must “provide acceptable proof” when he arrives in Australia that he cannot be vaccinated for medical reasons.

“If that evidence is insufficient, then he won’t be treated any different to anyone else and he’ll be on the next plane home,” he said.

